Syracuse Lacrosse Gears Up For Another ACC Tournament

By Chris McGlynn 2 hours ago

Syracuse escaped Chapel Hill in an overtime thriller the last time the Orange faced the Tar Heels.
Top-ranked Syracuse is the reigning back-to-back conference champion in the ACC, and Friday will start the Orange's pursuit of a third straight.

Syracuse (11-1, 4-0) travels to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels (6-7, 1-3) in the first round of the ACC tournament. The winner will take on either Duke or Notre Dame in the final. 

While the Orange holds the ACC crown, the Tar Heels hold the NCAA crown, knocking off Maryland in the final a season ago to win the national title. This season has been a major drop off for North Carolina though, as they enter the game with a losing record. Syracuse has won the last four matchups between these two.

SU vs. UNC begins at 6. Countdown to Faceoff starts at 5:30 only on 88.3 FM, WAER.

'Cuse enters the game on a nine-game win streak, most of them coming by just a single goal. North Carolina is heading in the opposite direction, having lost four of its last five games. Despite the free fall for UNC, it still hangs onto the last spot in the rankings at 20th.

These two sides met almost two weeks ago in Chapel Hill. Syracuse pulled off a stunning comeback from down 10-5 to beat the Tar Heels in overtime, 12-11. Sergio Salcido scored the game-winner to complete a hat trick on the afternoon. Goalie Evan Malloy extended his record to 7-0 against ACC foes as well with the win.

The Orange has a tendency to play close games, having nine games that finished with a one-goal margin. Syracuse won eight of them with the only loss coming against Army West Point back in February. 

If Syracuse hopes to repeat its result against North Carolina, it will need to cut down on penalty minutes. The Orange racked up 4:30 of man down scenarios in the last meeting between these two teams. Three of UNC's goals came on man-up opportunities.

One area that the Orange could look to exploit the Tar Heels is in the turnover battle. 'Cuse narrowly edged North Carolina last time around, but having committed the fifth fewest turnovers per game in the nation, the margin could be wider this time around. 

The narrative of Syracuse knocking off North Carolina to reach the ACC final might seem familiar because that is what the Orange has done the last two years. Each time, they have advanced to face Duke.

Syracuse Lacrosse

Syracuse Lacrosse Squeaks By Binghamton To Cap Thrilling Regular Season

By Chris McGlynn Apr 24, 2017
With a 9-8 win on Saturday, top-ranked Syracuse (11-1, 4-0) has now won eight games this season by just one goal. Three goals from senior Jordan Evans and a strong fourth quarter by the Syracuse defense secured a victory to close the regular season.

Hosting Binghamton (9-4, 3-2) at the Carrier Dome, the Orange started strong as redshirt junior Ryan Simmons put one away about five minutes in. Binghamton would answer quickly as Tom Moore scored the first of his five goals on the afternoon. 

The Best of WAER Sports Podcast- The Wild Ride of Sergio Salcido

By Apr 24, 2017

This week on The Best of WAER Sports Podcast, it's the story of transformation for one Syracuse University  Men's Lacrosse Player. Sergio Salcido came to SU with visions of breaking onto the scene and immediately making a name for himself.  But after a torn ACL and no scholarship Salcido's future was looking bleak.

Fast Forward to today and the midfielder is one of the Orange's most  electrifying players. WAER's Tyler Aki tells us how Salcido went from a walk-on to an All-American.

The Best of WAER Sports Podcast- The Rise of Nick Mariano

By Apr 17, 2017

Syracuse University Lacrosse is no stranger to being led by well known players. Players, whose name hold a strong reputation across the college lacrosse landscape. Heading into this season John Desko and his SU squad were in search of that leader.

This week on the Best of WAER Sports Podcast, Sean Salisbury tells us that Syracuse believes it has found that leader in Nick Mariano. Not only has Mariano proved to be an elite scoring option, but he's also developed into one of the best all around players in college lacrosse this year, 

Staying At The Top After A Slow Start For Syracuse Lacrosse

By Chris McGlynn Apr 11, 2017
Top-ranked Syracuse (9-1, 3-0) overcame a slow opening quarter to knock off Cornell (3-7, 2-2) at home Tuesday night 15-8. 

The Orange got off to a quick start as Nick Mariano scored just under four minutes into the game. Cornell would counter with three goals of its own, all of them assisted by Big Red freshman Jeff Teat.

This in-state rivalry got testy early and never really stopped. There ended up being 12 minutes worth of penalties between the two teams, often resulting in 5-on-5 or even 5-on-4 situations. 

Top-Ranked Syracuse Takes On Cornell

By Chris McGlynn Apr 11, 2017
Looking to match its best start since 1990, Syracuse (8-1, 3-0) faces Cornell (3-6, 2-2) on Tuesday night from the Carrier Dome.

The 102nd edition of this in-state rivalry finds a Syracuse team looking to avenge an overtime loss against Cornell a year ago. Now senior Nick Mariano scored four goals in the Orange's 10-9 defeat.

Syracuse is on a six-game winning steak that has propelled themselves to the top of the NCAA polls following former number one Penn State's loss against Maryland over the weekend. 