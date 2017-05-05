Syracuse Lacrosse Tunes Up For NCAA Tournament With Annual Colgate Game

By Chris McGlynn 5 minutes ago

Jordan Evans tallied six assists in the Orange's loss to North Carolina, earning All-Tournament team honors.
Credit Cuse.com

Following a shorter than usual stay in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse (11-2, 4-0) travels southeast to take on fellow New York team Colgate (5-8, 3-5) to wrap up the regular season. 

The Orange has won the last four matchups between the two teams and leads the all-time series 45-10-1. Head Coach John Desko will likely use this game as a tune up for the NCAA tournament. With the tournament not set to begin until May 13, this match up will bridge the gap in the action for Syracuse.

Coming off just its second loss of the season, Syracuse needs to bounce back with a solid showing to restore confidence heading into the tournament. 

Looking back to the last time these two teams met, Syracuse crushed Colgate 18-3, providing all of the confidence needed. 2017's ACC Offensive Player of the Year Sergio Salcido recorded four points in the matchup with a pair of goals and a pair of assists. Nick Mariano scored two goals as well while Jordan Evans notched a goal and set one up. 

Colgate enters the game in good form, having won two of its last three. The one loss was a single-goal defeat at Holy Cross. 

One player that Syracuse will need contain is Griffin Brown. The freshman midfielder has 23 goals on the season, leading the Colgate team. He and junior Anthony Abbadessa will likely be the ones causing the most havoc, with Abbadessa coming off a four-goal performance against Lafayette. 

Syracuse has plenty to counter with though. Evans is coming off his best performance of the year with a goal and six assists against North Carolina. Mariano and Salcido each recorded hat tricks and Salcido added two assists. Coming off that kind of performance, offense should not be the issue when the Orange take the field Saturday. 

The concern for Syracuse will be on the defensive end after having allowed a season-high 16 goals against UNC. 13 of them came in the first half before the defense locked down, allowing just three after the break. Saturday's game will give Desko a chance to iron out the errors that plagued the Orange in the first half of the ACC semifinal.

Tags: 
Syracuse Lacrosse

Related Content

Syracuse Lacrosse Gears Up For Another ACC Tournament

By Chris McGlynn Apr 27, 2017
Cuse.com

Top-ranked Syracuse is the reigning back-to-back conference champion in the ACC, and Friday will start the Orange's pursuit of a third straight.

Syracuse (11-1, 4-0) travels to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels (6-7, 1-3) in the first round of the ACC tournament. The winner will take on either Duke or Notre Dame in the final. 

Syracuse Lacrosse Squeaks By Binghamton To Cap Thrilling Regular Season

By Chris McGlynn Apr 24, 2017
Cuse.com

With a 9-8 win on Saturday, top-ranked Syracuse (11-1, 4-0) has now won eight games this season by just one goal. Three goals from senior Jordan Evans and a strong fourth quarter by the Syracuse defense secured a victory to close the regular season.

Hosting Binghamton (9-4, 3-2) at the Carrier Dome, the Orange started strong as redshirt junior Ryan Simmons put one away about five minutes in. Binghamton would answer quickly as Tom Moore scored the first of his five goals on the afternoon. 

The Best of WAER Sports Podcast- The Wild Ride of Sergio Salcido

By Apr 24, 2017

This week on The Best of WAER Sports Podcast, it's the story of transformation for one Syracuse University  Men's Lacrosse Player. Sergio Salcido came to SU with visions of breaking onto the scene and immediately making a name for himself.  But after a torn ACL and no scholarship Salcido's future was looking bleak.

Fast Forward to today and the midfielder is one of the Orange's most  electrifying players. WAER's Tyler Aki tells us how Salcido went from a walk-on to an All-American.

The Best of WAER Sports Podcast- The Rise of Nick Mariano

By Apr 17, 2017

Syracuse University Lacrosse is no stranger to being led by well known players. Players, whose name hold a strong reputation across the college lacrosse landscape. Heading into this season John Desko and his SU squad were in search of that leader.

This week on the Best of WAER Sports Podcast, Sean Salisbury tells us that Syracuse believes it has found that leader in Nick Mariano. Not only has Mariano proved to be an elite scoring option, but he's also developed into one of the best all around players in college lacrosse this year, 

Staying At The Top After A Slow Start For Syracuse Lacrosse

By Chris McGlynn Apr 11, 2017
Cuse.com

Top-ranked Syracuse (9-1, 3-0) overcame a slow opening quarter to knock off Cornell (3-7, 2-2) at home Tuesday night 15-8. 

The Orange got off to a quick start as Nick Mariano scored just under four minutes into the game. Cornell would counter with three goals of its own, all of them assisted by Big Red freshman Jeff Teat.

This in-state rivalry got testy early and never really stopped. There ended up being 12 minutes worth of penalties between the two teams, often resulting in 5-on-5 or even 5-on-4 situations. 