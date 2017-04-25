Syracuse Lawyer Encourages Employers to Support Working Immigrants

By & Michael Mulford & Olivia Proia 2 hours ago

Andrea Godfread-Brown offered advice to immigrant workers and employers at a session held Tuesday afternoon.
Credit Michael Mulford / WAER News

A Syracuse immigration lawyer is still encouraging employers to sponsor immigrant workers despite the Trump administration’s added scrutiny of the skilled worker visa program.  Andrea Godfread-Brown with Brown and Palumbo held a workshop Tuesday afternoon to educate both business owners and immigrant workers about working in the U.S. with or without a visa.  She said that while immigrants come to the country eager and ready to work, potential employers are skeptical because of their citizenship status.

“If they are worried that they have not properly filed an I-9 for someone or maybe they’re a large employer with multiple work sites and they’re worried that they don’t have properly documented workers, I think that’s where the concern comes in,” said Brown. “It’s from the enforcement angle.”

She added that the issue is not only finding a position with a company, but being able to maintain that position for a significant amount of time.

“If you find work, then sometimes you might lose it because now you have to wait to get your work authorization. So it could be either or,” said Brown. “If you’re currently here as a student it’s an easier avenue to get work authorization. If you’re outside the U.S. it’s much harder.”

Still, Godfread-Brown said students do face their own set of challenges.  She’s a former Syracuse University employee who moved to immigration law after noticing a lack of support for international students transitioning from school to the workplace.

Brown offered immigrants advice on how to obtain work visas.
Credit Michael Mulford / WAER News

“All of a sudden they’re not a student, so they don’t have their student resources. But they’re not earning enough money to go out and hire an immigration order, and they don’t have access to the information,” said Brown. ”Part of the need I feel is helping that student get that initial information without charging them anything.”      

She added that despite the Trump administration’s promises to crackdown on immigration and foreign workers, she has yet to see a real impact on the number of immigrants sending in applications for work visas.

Tags: 
immigration
international students
visas
deportation
immigration lawyer

Related Content

Syracuse Officials Promise to Protect Immigrants Against Threats from Washington

By & & Olivia Proia & Taylor Epps Mar 28, 2017
WAER Archive

Advocates in here in Syracuse and in New York State are standing behind refugees and immigrants against policy statements from Washington. In the wake of Attorney General Sessions’ threat to cut funding from sanctuary cities, Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is holding firm, even after a threat by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to cut funds from sanctuary cities.

Syracuse Protesters Defend Woman who is Facing Deportation and Immigrant Rights

By & Mar 15, 2017
Chris Bolt / WAER News

The same day courts consider the legality of President Trump’s latest Travel Ban, an Upstate New York case saw a woman facing deportation.  Workers advocates see it as an example of what’s wrong with the trend in immigration policy.


Stories of Refugees Leaving Camps to a Better Future Comfort the Aid Workers as Well

By & Anjali Alwis Mar 9, 2017
Anjali Alwis/WAER News

  

no one leaves home until home is a sweaty voice in your ear
saying-
leave,
run away from me now
i dont know what i’ve become
but i know that anywhere
is safer than here

Wael reflected on his journey home after the first mission trip he went on as an aid worker in a refugee camp. It was back in September, long before the camps were well established. It was chaos and despair. His flight home was from Greece to Germany, an ironic twist.