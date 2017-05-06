Syracuse Slips By Colgate To Close Regular Season

By Chris McGlynn 37 minutes ago

Evan Malloy had nine saves and scored his first career goal in the win over Colgate.
Credit Cuse.com

An unusual afternoon for Syracuse did not provide the confidence boost wanted heading into the NCAA tournament, but the Orange (12-2, 4-0) still downed in-state rival Colgate (5-9, 3-5) on Saturday 11-9.

Syracuse weather the storm, both literally and figuratively. The skies opened up on Hamilton, New York early in the game, and barely relented. Colgate also came out firing and refused to let Syracuse pull away.

A fast start for the Orange gave them the lead 3-0. Brendan Bomberry lead the hot start, scoring the first two goals and assisting on the third. 

The Raiders would answer though with three straight to knot things up. Sam Cleveland scored two of his four goals during this Colgate run. Anthony Abbedessa scored one himself and set up one for Cleveland. 

Syracuse went on another run to open the third quarter. Evans, Stephen Rehfuss and Jamie Trimboli all scored to stretch the lead to 6-3. Colgate notched one more before the end of the half, pushing the halftime tally to 6-4. 

Faceoff specialist Ben Williams dominated the much of the contest, winning 16 of his 23 faceoffs on the afternoon. 

On the other hand, Jordan Evans did not have his best day. He scored a pair of goals and added an assist, but he also committed six turnovers, part of Syracuse's season-high 17 during the game. 

Colgate outplayed Syracuse for much of the third quarter, scoring three in a row to take the lead 7-6. The Raiders came close to stretching the lead even further on a number of occasions, hitting the pipes on three separate attempts. 

The Orange finally got back on track with a goal from Bomberry to give him a hat trick for the day. Evans fed Salcido to fire another one home to retake the lead 8-7. 

Syracuse opened up the fourth quarter with an easy finish by Jordan Evans to push it to 9-7. Pat Carlin added to it after megging the Colgate goalie on a craft bounce shot. 

Even as Syracuse began to exert its will, the Raiders refused to go away quietly. Peter Donato beat a weak switch and beat Evan Malloy near post to cut the lead to 10-8. Cleveland then continued his stellar afternoon in the waning minutes, beating Malloy for his fourth goal of the game. 

As Syracuse has done so many times before this season, the final seconds of the game were full of anxiety. A bad turnover from Salcido gave Colgate one last chance to tie with a minute remaining. 

Colgate had every opportunity to equalize, but two different offsides calls ended its game and its season. 

The final goal came on a Hail Mary clear from Malloy that clear the line just before the clock hit zeros. Syracuse narrowly avoided finishing its eleventh one-goal game of the season with Malloy's lucky shot. 

The Orange will now await the selection committee's decision Sunday night to determine who it will play in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which begins on May 13.

Syracuse Lacrosse Tunes Up For NCAA Tournament With Annual Colgate Game

By Chris McGlynn 23 hours ago
Cuse.com

Following a shorter than usual stay in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse (11-2, 4-0) travels southeast to take on fellow New York team Colgate (5-8, 3-5) to wrap up the regular season. 

The Orange has won the last four matchups between the two teams and leads the all-time series 45-10-1. Head Coach John Desko will likely use this game as a tune up for the NCAA tournament. With the tournament not set to begin until May 13, this match up will bridge the gap in the action for Syracuse.

Syracuse Lacrosse Gears Up For Another ACC Tournament

By Chris McGlynn Apr 27, 2017
Cuse.com

Top-ranked Syracuse is the reigning back-to-back conference champion in the ACC, and Friday will start the Orange's pursuit of a third straight.

Syracuse (11-1, 4-0) travels to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels (6-7, 1-3) in the first round of the ACC tournament. The winner will take on either Duke or Notre Dame in the final. 

Syracuse Lacrosse Squeaks By Binghamton To Cap Thrilling Regular Season

By Chris McGlynn Apr 24, 2017
Cuse.com

With a 9-8 win on Saturday, top-ranked Syracuse (11-1, 4-0) has now won eight games this season by just one goal. Three goals from senior Jordan Evans and a strong fourth quarter by the Syracuse defense secured a victory to close the regular season.

Hosting Binghamton (9-4, 3-2) at the Carrier Dome, the Orange started strong as redshirt junior Ryan Simmons put one away about five minutes in. Binghamton would answer quickly as Tom Moore scored the first of his five goals on the afternoon. 

The Best of WAER Sports Podcast- The Wild Ride of Sergio Salcido

By Apr 24, 2017

This week on The Best of WAER Sports Podcast, it's the story of transformation for one Syracuse University  Men's Lacrosse Player. Sergio Salcido came to SU with visions of breaking onto the scene and immediately making a name for himself.  But after a torn ACL and no scholarship Salcido's future was looking bleak.

Fast Forward to today and the midfielder is one of the Orange's most  electrifying players. WAER's Tyler Aki tells us how Salcido went from a walk-on to an All-American.