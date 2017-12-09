Syracuse Takes Down Colgate to Claim their Eighth Victory on the Year

By Daniel Loftus 54 seconds ago

Oshae Brissett goes for a career-high 20 points as Syracuse defeats Patriot League member Colgate.
Credit Cuse.com

Despite Colgate's efforts to keep the game close in the second half, the Syracuse Orange (8-1, 0-0) took down the Raiders (3-6, 0-0) on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome by a score of 72-58. 

A major key coming into the contest was three-point shooting. 'Cuse had struggled in that department so far this season, shooting just over 27% behind the arc. However, Syracuse showed promise in that area against Colgate early when guard Frank Howard buried a triple on their first possession of the game. Tyus battle was good for three three-pointers in the first half as well. 

One of the major reasons for success this afternoon however came from scoring in the paint. The Orange scored 28 of their 72 points inside the lane (39 percent).

The big three for Syracuse against Colgate were Tyus Battle, Oshae Brissett, and Frank Howard, who all played every minute of the game. They were a big reason for the two-point success, with the three scoring all but ten of the teams points.

With most of the scoring being done from two-point land, 'Cuse was able to draw a good deal of fouls and took full advantage of it from the free-throw line. Colgate had 19 fouls in the game, compared to Syracuse's five, and the Raiders gave the Orange 22 free shots from the line, which it converted 15. This proved to be costly for the Raiders as they were only able to reach the charity stripe four times in the entire game and only one of those coming in the second half. 

Although Colgate lacked points from the line, they were able to make up for some of that by draining threes. The Raiders knocked down 14 for the game, with freshman Jack Ferguson leading the way with 18 of his team-leading 20 points coming from threes. 

The game seemed to be getting out of reach when 'Cuse maintained a double-digit point lead for most of the second half after seeing their lead get cut to six early in the second. But the Raiders made it interesting when they were able to cut the lead to seven with just under six minutes left in the game. Despite that, Syracuse pushed forward following that moment, going on an 8-0 run and ended the game on an 11-4 run to claim the win over Colgate.

Syracuse moves past the Raiders and looks ahead to next Saturday when they will take on their old Big East rival in Georgetown. The Orange will play the undefeated and Patrick Ewing coached Hoyas (7-0, 0-0) at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

Tags: 
Syracuse Basketball
Syracuse University
sports

Related Content

Syracuse Hosts Colgate for Next Installment of Cross-State Rivalry

By Frankie Vernouski Dec 8, 2017
Cuse.com

Following a win over the Connecticut Huskies (6-3, 0-0), SU prepares for its next matchup. Saturday, the Carrier Dome plays host for the 170th contest between the Orange (7-1, 0-0) and the Raiders (3-5, 0-0).

For Syracuse, it is coming off a 72-63 bounce-back victory over UConn at Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic. Oshae Brissett’s fourth double-double of the season and Tyus Battle’s team-leading 22 points of the game lifted the ’Cuse over the former Big East rivals.

Syracuse Takes Down Former Big East Rival UConn

By Web Editor & Ethan Roy Dec 6, 2017
AP

In the second contest of this year's Jimmy V Classic, Syracuse (7-1, 0-0) hung on against longtime adversary UConn (6-3, 0-0), 72-63,  in the familiar venue of Madison Square Garden. 

These two teams share one of the most tenured rivalries in college basketball, and the Orange entered this contest with a 55-38 all-time record against the Huskies. The Huskies got the better of the Orange in their last meeting, winning 52-50. 

In the rivalry's return to Madison Square Garden, the Orange got one back. 

Syracuse With Late Push Over Maryland Wins Big Ten/ACC Challenge

By Frankie Vernouski Nov 27, 2017
Cuse.com

Syracuse (6-0, 0-0) rolls over Maryland (6-2, 0-0) 72-70 in the Carrier Dome to remain undefeated.

It was the first of fourteen matchups in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in a back-and-forth affair between the Orange and the Terrapins. Guard Frank Howard was a crucial part for the ’Cuse with 15 points, 10 assists, and 7 steals. The junior was playing with extra energy against a Maryland school that he grew up next door to; getting an early hot start to tonight’s contest with the first four points of the game.