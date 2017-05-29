Twin Experiments And Their Aftermath Form Acclaimed Debut Novel 'Mischling'

In “Mischling,” author Affinity Konar tells the story of twins Pearl and Stasha, who are sent to Auschwitz in 1944 and are experimented on by Dr. Josef Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death.” Konar drew inspiration from the stories of real-life Auschwitz survivors.

“Mischling” was named one of the New York Times Book Review’s 100 Notable Books of 2016, and comes out in paperback on Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young revisits a conversation with Konar from September.

