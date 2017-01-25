Update: Two Teens Charged in Connection to Shooting at Undercover Detective

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a sheriff’s detective during an undercover drug sting Monday evening in DeWitt.

Sheriff Gene Conway says they caught up with 16-year-old Isaiah Outley of Delray Ave., Syracuse and a 15-year-old Tuesday night after numerous tips and phone calls.

They’re accused of walking up to the unmarked patrol car and firing several shots in an attempt to rob the detective in the parking lot of the Springfield Garden apartment complex. He was not struck and suffered only minor injuries from shattered glass.

The juvenile's name is being withheld because of his age. Conway says he's a resident of the apartment complex. The teen is being held at Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center on $250,000 cash bail or bond.

Outley is being held in the justice center, also on $250,000 cash bail or bond. Both teens were on probation for previous crimes.