Vivid Memories from CNY Veterans: Reporters Recall Powerful Honor Flight Stories

By & Katie Zilcosky 59 minutes ago

WWII Veteran James Kerlin, Jr. of Nedrow was one of four in his family to serve in the armed forces.
Credit Scott Willis / WAER News

Central New York veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam have some powerful stories from their time in the military.  We’ve been hearing some of those stories this week after  the recent Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit to the memorials in their honor.  WAER's Scott Willis and Katie zilcosky tagged along.  In this final report in our series, they share some of the more moving stories they heard from veterans.

Here's who you'll meet:

  • Corporal Joseph Rabozzi of Solvay  trained in graves registration and served with 8204 Central Identification Unit in Japan during the Korean War.  He worked with a team of pathology, dental, and anthropology experts to identify remains.
  • Honor Flight Photographer and retired Pentagon Colonel Ed Magdziak tells us about being in the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
  • James Kerlin, Jr. of Nedrow and Airman First Class Gerry Laude say serving in the military is a family tradition that covers many wars.

Those are just some of the 78 veterans WAER's Scott Willis and Katie Zilcosky joined on the Syracuse Honor Flight last weekend.

The Honor Flight is always seeking veterans for its visits to Washington, which typically occur every spring and fall.  More information is at honorflightsyracuse.org or at 855-433-5633.

WAER's Katie Zilcosky talks to Honor Flight Photographer and Veteran Ed Magdziak. He was in the Pentagon (seen in distance) on September 11, 2001.
Credit Scott Willis / WAER News

Tags: 
Honor Flight
Syracuse Honor Flight
veterans

Related Content

Special Report: Veterans on Honor Flight #09 Share Their Stories from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam

By & Katie Zilcosky & Leo Tully May 3, 2017
Scott Willis/WAER News

Central New York veterans well into their 80’s and 90’s seem to have no trouble recalling their service during World War Two, Korea, and Vietnam.  Dozens of them were on a final mission recently, the Syracuse Honor Flight to Washington to see the memorials and monuments in their honor that stirred those memories. 

Mission Accomplished! Honor Flight #09 Brings CNY Veterans to Washington D.C. to Visit and Reflect

By & Katie Zilcosky Apr 30, 2017
Katie Zilcosky / WAER News

Seventy-eight Central New York veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam made a whirlwind trip to Washington D.C. this weekend on the ninth annual Syracuse honor flight.  WAER's Scott Willis and Katie Zilcosky had the honor of joining them and their guardians to visit key monuments and memorials.  

The veterans were warmly received everywhere they went…first as they arrived at Hancock airport before sunrise Saturday morning.      Hundreds more greeted them as they arrived at Reagan national airport in Washington, complete with a jazz band.             