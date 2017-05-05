Vivid Memories from CNY Veterans: Reporters Recall Powerful Honor Flight Stories

Central New York veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam have some powerful stories from their time in the military. We’ve been hearing some of those stories this week after the recent Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit to the memorials in their honor. WAER's Scott Willis and Katie zilcosky tagged along. In this final report in our series, they share some of the more moving stories they heard from veterans.

Here's who you'll meet:

Corporal Joseph Rabozzi of Solvay trained in graves registration and served with 8204 Central Identification Unit in Japan during the Korean War. He worked with a team of pathology, dental, and anthropology experts to identify remains.

Honor Flight Photographer and retired Pentagon Colonel Ed Magdziak tells us about being in the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

James Kerlin, Jr. of Nedrow and Airman First Class Gerry Laude say serving in the military is a family tradition that covers many wars.

Those are just some of the 78 veterans WAER's Scott Willis and Katie Zilcosky joined on the Syracuse Honor Flight last weekend.

Hear WAER's Scott Willis and Katie Zilcosky recall some of the more poignant moments of the Honor Flight to Washington.

The Honor Flight is always seeking veterans for its visits to Washington, which typically occur every spring and fall. More information is at honorflightsyracuse.org or at 855-433-5633.