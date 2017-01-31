WAER News Entries: for Calendar Year 2016

(Please Scroll Down for Spot News, News Feature, and Human Interest Feature entries)

101 - BEST SPOT NEWS STORY

Community Members Demand Action on Poverty

Several community activists in Syracuse tracked down Congress Member John Katko at one of his constituent stops and turned the topic to poverty. They highlighted areas - social supports and violence - they believe Washington might help....and got his take. WAER's Chris Bolt has more.

WAER's Chris Bolt reports on poverty demands from community to Congress Member John Katko

103 - BEST RADIO NEWS FEATURE

Billions in Family Wealth Changing Hands - Can it Help the Community?

As people think about holiday giving…they might want to think about the legacy they can leave long-term. Central New York’s Baby Boomers will be leaving behind billions of dollars over the next couple decades, according to a study of local personal worth. WAER’s Chris Bolt reports even a small percentage of that wealth could make a big difference in the community.

WAER's Chris Bolt examines how the transfer of wealth holds great promise for building the community.

Goodwill Efforts to Deal with Syracuse's Highest in the Nation Poverty Rates

Syracuse poverty rate ranks number 1 out of 100 cities for having the highest concentrations of poverty among Blacks and Hispanics. The 2015 findings were published by a Rutgers University Professor. We decided to examine some of the local efforts to eradicate poverty.

WAER's John Smith reports on the area's high concentrated poverty...and what some organizations are trying to do about it.

Heroin and Drug Abuse as a Congressional Campaign Issue: New York District 24

Community leaders and politicians can’t seem to find many answers for the epidemic of heroin and other drug abuse. The issue is certainly on Washington’s Radar. We examine how congress might act, in this second part of our congressional election series.

WAER’s Chris Bolt compares the tragic stories of families torn up by heroin…with proposals by 24th district congressional candidates.

104 - BEST RADIO HUMAN INTEREST FEATURE

Bikes for Peace: Pop-up Bike Shop in Park with Violent Past

A POP-UP BICYCLE REPAIR CLINIC IN SYRACUSE’S SKIDDY PARK IS PROVING TO BE MORE THAN A PLACE WHERE KIDS CAN BRING THEIR BIKES FOR A FLAT TIRE OR BRAKE WORK. W-A-E-R’S SCOTT WILLIS REPORTS ON HOW THE SMALL EFFORT IS GOING A LONG WAY TO BRING SOME POSITIVE ENERGY TO THE PARK AND A NEIGHBORHOOD WITH A HISTORY OF CRIME AND VIOLENCE.

WAER's Scott Willis reports on the pop-up bike shop fixing flats where shots rang out.

104 - BEST RADIO HUMAN INTEREST FEATURE

Jazzfest Turns 34: Decades of Bringing Music and People Together

When the M-and-T Syracuse Jazzfest hits the stage this weekend many people will go to see a favorite artist on this year's lineup. The festival has become something more than a concert for the community. WAER's Chris Bolt has more on the music and the event's impact.