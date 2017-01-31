WAER Sports Entries: from Calendar Year 2016

Best Sports Story
The Reformation of the Big East
The Big East Conference has always been known for producing some of college basketball's best teams. But when the conference fell apart just a few years ago, many questioned if it would ever return to glory. WAER's Jared Barton dives into exactly how the Big East re-positioned themselves back into mix of top conferences in the NCAA.
Best Sports Story
Legacy of Pearl Washington & Syracuse Basketball
The legacy of Pearl Washington and the effect he had on Syracuse basketball. Pearl was the number one recruit out of High School when he came to Syracuse University. After his death from cancer, his coach and others reflect on his impacts...and on the man.
Best Sports Story
North Carolina State's Unknown Power at Running Back
NC State possesses a top 10 rush defense, but how about their ground game on the other side of the ball? It’s led by senior Matt Dayes. Dayes is viewed by many as one of the more underrated running backs in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft Class… and he hopes to finish his college career on a positive note.
BEST SPORTS SHOW
Countdown to Kickoff - Syracuse v. Virginia Tech
WAER's comprehensive pregame show, featuring stories, highlights, things to watch for and more.
BEST SPORTS SHOW
WAER's Sportsnight Reflects on the World Series
Sportsnight is a magazine and opinion sports show with a combination of host content and pre-produced content. It is intended to be entertaining and informative on topics ranging from sports of the day to social issues intersecting with sports.
Chris Polera and William Wheeler
Andrew Carter, Noah Wolfe