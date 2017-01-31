WAER Sports Entries: from Calendar Year 2016

Best Sports Story

The Reformation of the Big East

The Big East Conference has always been known for producing some of college basketball's best teams. But when the conference fell apart just a few years ago, many questioned if it would ever return to glory. WAER's Jared Barton dives into exactly how the Big East re-positioned themselves back into mix of top conferences in the NCAA.

WAER's Jared Barton on the past and future of the Big East Conference

Legacy of Pearl Washington & Syracuse Basketball

The legacy of Pearl Washington and the effect he had on Syracuse basketball. Pearl was the number one recruit out of High School when he came to Syracuse University. After his death from cancer, his coach and others reflect on his impacts...and on the man.

WAER's Dan Silverman reports on Pearl Washington and the impact he had on SU basketball, upon his untimely death from cancer.

North Carolina State's Unknown Power at Running Back

NC State possesses a top 10 rush defense, but how about their ground game on the other side of the ball? It’s led by senior Matt Dayes. Dayes is viewed by many as one of the more underrated running backs in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft Class… and he hopes to finish his college career on a positive note.

WAER's Jake Marsh reports on NC State's accomplished senior running back...who many might not know.

Countdown to Kickoff - Syracuse v. Virginia Tech

WAER's comprehensive pregame show, featuring stories, highlights, things to watch for and more.

Host Marco Socci joins announcers Michael Tricarico and Jared Barton on the pre-game show, produced by Sean Salisbury and engineered by Evan Stockton

WAER's Sportsnight Reflects on the World Series

Sportsnight is a magazine and opinion sports show with a combination of host content and pre-produced content. It is intended to be entertaining and informative on topics ranging from sports of the day to social issues intersecting with sports.

Chris Polera and William Wheeler

Andrew Carter, Noah Wolfe