WAER Sports & News Staff Honored with 7 Awards at Syracuse Press Club Annual Event

The work of the WAER Sports and News staff was recognized Saturday night by the Syracuse Press Club. Stories and shows from 2016 were awarded 4 first place awards and three second place mentions. The work is judged by members of press clubs in other cities. Awards were announced and presented at the annual Syracuse Press Club Awards Banquet at Drumlins Country Club Saturday.

WAER Sports Staff won first place in the Best Sports Show category for "Countdown to Kickoff: Syracuse vs. Virginia." Marco Socci, Michael Tricarico, Jared Barton and Sean Salisbury accepted the award for their contributions in the involved broadcast. As WAER listeners know, the pre-game broadcasts include the work of numerous people, from hosts to reporters, game announcers and producers. Judges commented that the show was comprehensive with many interesting elements.

WAER's Talk Show Staff took second place in the category for "WAER's Sportsnight reflects on the World Series." William Wheeler, Chris Polera, Andrew Carter and Noah Wolfe contributed to the program.

(Hear the Sports Dept entries here)

WAER was also honored in the Best Sports Story category, with Dan Silverman taking first place for "Legacy of Pearl Washington and Syracuse Basketball." Second place in the category went to Jared Barton for "The Reformation of the Big East."

NEWS DEPARTMENT HONORED

WAER took a pair of first place awards in news categories meant to honor in-depth reporting. "Heroin and Drug Abuse as a Campaign Issue: NY 24th Congressional District" by Chris Bolt was named Best News Feature Story. The piece featured the stories of CNY mothers who have children addicted to heroin or other drugs. Judges commented that it put a deeply personal connection to the campaign issue.

The story "Syracuse Jazzfest Turns 34: Decades for Bringing Music and People Together" By Chris Bolt was awarded Best Human Interest Feature. Judges liked the mix of interview, issues and music. WAER's Scott Willis took second place in the category for "Bikes for Peace: Pop-up bike shop in Park with Violent Past."

(Hear the News Department Entries here)