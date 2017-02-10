WATCH LIVE: Mountain Stage feat. Pokey LaFarge, Rose Cousins, Ruthie Foster & more

This Sunday, February 12, point your browser to MountainStage.org at 7pm EST to watch a LIVE recording of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce via VuHaus.



Sunday's show at Charleston's Culture Center Theater marks Mountain Stage's 889th episode and features performances by Pokey LaFarge, Rose Cousins, Ruthie Foster, Fred Eaglesmith, and RJ Cowdery. Our radio listeners will hear this episode (as well as special guest host and West Virginian singer-songwriter Todd Burge) on over 200 NPR stations via NPR Music starting March 31.



Watch more Mountain Stage performances (including Paper Bird, Iron & Wine and Rachael Yamagata) on VuHaus.

