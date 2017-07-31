This Week On Masters of Scale - Airbnb & Minted

This week on Masters of Scale Red Hoffman sits down with Airbnb's Brian Chesky. If you want your company to truly scale, you first have to do things that don't scale. Handcraft the core experience. Get your hands dirty. Serve your customers one-by-one. And don't stop until you know exactly what they want.

That's what Brian Chesky did. As CEO of Airbnb, Brian’s early work was more akin to a traveling salesman. He takes us back to his lean years – when he went door-to-door, meeting Airbnb hosts in person – and shares the imaginative route to crafting what he calls an "11-star experience.”

Can't wait? Here's sneak peak of this week's episode...

Airbnb's Brian Chesky reveals an early attempt to think outside the box with an Obama themed breakfast cereal.

Also this week an indepth discussion with the founder of Minted Mariam Naficy.

Think you've raised enough money for your startup? Think again. You have to run through a minefield of unexpected expenses as an entrepreneur. And you never know where the big opportunity will come from. So always, always raise more money than you think you need. Mariam Naficy shares the wisdom learned through her white-knuckle experiences founding startups that survived two financial crashes — online cosmetic company Eve.com in the 90s and design marketplace Minted.com today.

Hear's a little taste of what you'll hear from Reid and Mariam this week.

Mariam Naficy founder of Minted, talks about negotiating the purchase of a domain name from a five year old child.

Hear Masters of Scale each Wednesday in August at 2pm on WAER.